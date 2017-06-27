Behind the scenes: RNIB's Karaoke Eye Test at Glastonbury

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) worked with The&Partnership's experiential agency Muster to stage a Karaoke Eye Test at Glastonbury Festival, which ran from 21-25 June.

The RNIB's karaoke-themed activation was developed by Muster and aimed to remind Glastonbury's 200,000 guests about the importance of regular eye tests.

During the karaoke eye test, festival-goers were able to experience the feeling of having poor vision, as the lyrics on screen decreased in size line by line. The activity aimed to replicate a traditional eye test, but added in the karaoke to create an engaging and immersive experience for guests.

Filters were also applied to the karaoke screen, simulating the effects of preventable eye conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration, and expose visitors to the experience of sight loss.

At the end of the karaoke experience, guests were given eye health tips and encouraged to have their eyes tested when they return from the festival.

Download Event's latest in-depth report: Festivals 2025: An experiential landscape – a collection of essays, data and case studies exploring the future of brand activations at festivals.



More: EE launched its 4GEE Smart Tent at Glastonbury festival, aiming to enhance the festival experience for guests. Benefit staged a Glastonbrow drive-thru on route to the festival, offering passers-by free Benefit goodies, brow waxes and festival essentials.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



