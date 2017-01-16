Behind the scenes: Reebok's Nano Box Battle

Reebok Fithubs held a series of 'box battles' for Crossfit fans to tie in with the launch of the Nano 7 WOD (workout of the day) footwear.

Fithubs in King's Road, Covent Garden, Bluewater shopping centre and the Oracle Centre in Reading took part in the challenge, which kicked off last Thursday (12 January) at Covent Garden. Fitness fans tried the shoes and competed in an number of challenges against the clock - those who got the best time could win special prizes.

A Reebok band ambasssador was also on hand to offer advice and tips. To get participants in the mood for the challenge and to keep up the tempo, a DJ played unbeat tunes, while those taking part could also sample healthy food and drink, with raw juices from B Fresh, including a blend of orange, turmeric, carrot and apple, and beetroot, spinach, apple and lemon.

In February last year, Reebok invited consumers to showcase their running skills in order to win a pair of its new ZPump 2.0 shoes in Stockholm. The brand also devised experiential activations at last year's fitness festival, Be:Fit.

