Behind the scenes: PlayStation at UEFA Champions League Festival

PlayStation worked with experiential agency Amplify to create a brand activation at this year's Champions League Festival celebrating a 20-year partnership between PlayStation and UEFA.

Having taken place from 1-4 June, PlayStation invited guests to experience its two-storey fan zone which had been designed, produced and managed by agency Amplify. The activity aimed to create an engaging and fun experience for gaming and football fans of all ages, which also aligned with the tone of the wider Champions League Festival.

Amplify developed a photobooth, which enabled fans to create their own PlayStation F.C. player card, as well as installing a PlayStation F.C. Foosball table and running a knockout tournament, which gave players the opportunity to win the table itself.

A special Champions League version of the Headmaster for PlayStation VR was also on offer, featuring the official match ball, PlayStation Branding and the Champions League Final location, the National Stadium of Wales.

Brand ambassadors were onsite to help brand engagement and give away branded prizes, and a football freestyler made an appearance on the Friday and Saturday to entertain the crowds. Guests were able to explore the two floors and visit each gaming position, with guidance from a brand ambassador.

Visitors to the activation were encouraged to share pictures of themselves on their social channels using the hashtag #PlayStationFC. Images were then collected and shared live at the event on two LED walls.

Kate Lancaster, group account director at Amplify, said that the biggest challenge was ensuring that the experience was relevant to the wider demographic of the Champions League Festival so as to build brand engagement. To combat this challenge, the agency showcased inclusive family friendly titles like Everybody’s Golf, rebooted classics like WipEout Omega Collection and GT Sport, featured official Uefa Champions League Football games, as well as the recently launched PlayStation VR titles Headmasters and Farpoint.

Isabelle Adams, European events manager for Sony Interactive Entertainment, said: "2017 is PlayStation’s 20th anniversary as a partner of the Uefa Champions League, and we wanted to make an impact with an increased structure, more player demos and engagement for PlayStation F.C. The festival is integral for PlayStation to connect with football fans and gamers alike and engage with our brand in a fun and inclusive way. Amplify responded to this year’s brief with the creativity and premium results and we are delighted with the results of this year’s activation."

