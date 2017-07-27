Behind the scenes: Panasonic's Tash Modern exhibition

To promote a new Panasonic male grooming product, the brand opened a Tash Modern exhibition yesterday (26 July) that celebrates Britain's eclectic mix of facial hair styles.

Panasonic's Tash Modern exhibition opened yesterday in one of London's most well known areas for eccentric facial hair style - Shoreditch. Visitors were able to discover bearded, moustached and stubbled portraits of the nation, captured solely for the gallery.

The exhibition was held to mark the launch of Panasonic's latest male grooming product, the 3-in-1 i-Shaper Trimmer, and guests were treated to immersive installations, complimentary barber sessions and human art.

Research conducted by the brand has found that more than two-thirds of British men are re-styling their facial hair on a monthly basis, and three-quarters of bearded males rank themselves a 7.5 out of 10 for attractiveness. The brand staged the art gallery to celebrate the good, the bad and the hairy styles that Britain boasts.

As part of the same campaign, Panasonic launched a #HairyTales campervan in London featuring Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara.

More: Last month, Maynards Bassetts opened its Sweet Art Gallery, which showcased iconic artwork inspired by and made using the brand's sweets.

