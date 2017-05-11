Behind the scenes: Netflix brings top TV shows to life

The event took place at The Arndale Centre last weekend (6 May), and was devised together with creative network Livity and PR agency MSL. Netflix recreated three iconic scenes from Stranger Things, Pretty Little Liars and Riverdale, transforming them into immersive experiences. Those taking part could access exclusive video opportunities which transported them from Manchester into some of the most iconic scenes from their favourite shows, creating bespoke content which they could share online.

A shop in The Arndale Centre was transformed into an area resembling a Hollywood film set, with key sets from the three programmes. Rosewood Police Department from Pretty Little Liars was brought to life with police tape, police radios and other props. For Stranger Things, the woods from the town of Hawkins were recreated, with the boys’ iconic bikes sat front and centre amongst real silver birch trees. ‘Restricted area’ signs, boxes of eggos, spooky haze and hand-picked 80s props and outfits helped fans to catapult themselves into Eleven’s world.

To bring Riverdale to The Arndale, Netflix created Riverdale High’s school hallway. Lockers were stacked up each side of a corridor, while cheerleader outfits and ‘jock’ jackets were provided, along with a school hallway soundtrack to make the experience more authentic.

Earlier this month, Netflix kicked off a month-long event in the US to target voters ahead of this year's Emmy Awards. In November, The London Eye hosted speaker sessions for Netflix drama The Crown.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.