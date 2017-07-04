Behind the scenes: The Moretti Gran Tour

Birra Moretti's multi-sensory experience, The Moretti Gran Tour, is currently taking place at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park. Event went behind the scenes to check out the action.

The Moretti Gran Tour, organised and delivered by experiential agency Space, is offering an exclusive multi-sensory experience to guests this year, taking them on a journey through the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of Italy. Event caught up with Frank Maguire, brand manager at Birra Moretti, and Jim Carless, head of brand experience at Space, to talk about the activation.

How does The Moretti Gran Tour fit in to the Birra Moretti brand?

Maguire: "We've got a wider campaign - 'Italian For What Matters' - that encourages consumers to make time for Moretti. This for us is a celebration of everything we love about Italy, and our whole mantra is focused on great beer, great food and great company, and this is the manifestation of our brand message. We started The Gran Moretti Tour four years ago, and it was much smaller scale, but it's gradually been growing. We took the activation to London, Leeds and Edinburgh in the second year, and last year we activated at the Truman Brewery."

Carless: "This year, strategically, we wanted to activate at festivals to benefit from the footfall and high profile. From a brand point of view, British Summer Time (BST) festival works really well for Moretti, as it's not a typical festival."

Maguire: "It's a premium festival; there are three days with audiences of 55,000 to 65,000, and it's a different crowd everyday. From a penetration perspective, we have the potential to reach more people than we could at Glastonbury in terms of individuals."

What can people expect from the activation?

Carless: "We have a multi-sensory dining and beer experience, which takes customers through the four areas of Italy where the different Moretti products are anchored. Each area will play with your sense of taste, smell or touch; and you'll understand how the environment can have a huge effect on how you process taste. It enables us to tell the back story of the different beers as well. We also have a personalised arancini experience, where science helps to work out which flavours your palate is most suited to, and then our chefs will create an arancini ball matched to your choices."

Maguire: "Taste is a very subjective sense, from a science perspective, historically it was thought everyone's tastebuds responded in the same way, whereas nowadays we've realised that people experience flavours differently."

How important is personalisation to this activation?

Maguire: "To a degree, personalisation is important to our brand activations. It's more a build on the fact that people do have personal taste preferences. The experience segments your taste profile into three different areas, be it fruity, earthy or grassy, and the arancini balls are created to match your personal flavour palate. The beer and food pairing aspect to the activation is growing in importance. Everthing we do from an experiential point of view will involve food."

What's coming up for the rest of the year?

Maguire: "We're at Festival No. 6, Big Feastival and Goodwood Revival - so we'll be taking elements of The Gran Mortti Tour to those festivals. We've got four beers in the UK, and we'll take those to Big Feastival and we'll be creating a food pairing experience there as well. At Festival No. 6 we'll have a pizza-making masterclass. At all the events we do, we'll include elements of The Gran Moretti Tour that we've produced previously, and we'll add them in to different events. But this event at BST is the iconic one, it has the fullest investment and the fullest experience."

