Behind the scenes: Maximuscle at BodyPower Expo

Sports nutrition brand Maximuscle worked with Circle Agency to present an experiential stand at this year's BodyPower Expo, a fitness event running from 12-14 May at the Birmingham NEC.

Guests were invited to take part in fitness challenges and were also treated to free giveaways and product sampling. Maximuscle was debuting its latest product offering at the event, with consumers able to test an array of new flavours.

The brand worked with Circle Agency to deliver the 'Bench Press Challenge', which allowed fitness fans to test their strength by bench pressing their own body weight. The person who managed the most reps was crowned the winner. Maximuscle brand ambassadors, including boxer Anthony Yarde, fitness trainer Bradley Simmonds and body builder Wolé Adesemoye, were on hand to spur on competitors.

Also featured at the stand was a digital photo studio, which created an animated gif of participants on an Ibiza beach, helping bring to life the Maxi #IbizaChallenge competition. Those who signed up to any of the on-stand activities were given a Maximuscle goody bag which included a branded shaker packed with product samples.

Neil Hooper from Circle Agency said: "We created three targeted on-stand activations to entice people onto the stand and encourage them to sample the new range of products and flavours being showcased for the first time. The stand was a big success with hundreds of people taking part in the bench press challenge and animated photo booth, with participants sharing their experiences on social media, allowing us to reach people far beyond the event."

More: Last month, David Lloyd launched sleep-themed fitness classes designed to help guests reinvigorate their minds, improve moods and burn calories. In January, Reebok Fithubs hosted an exclusive box battle for CrossFit lovers.

