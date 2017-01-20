Behind the scenes: Match stages 'Espresso Yourself' coffee shop

The 'Espresso Yourself' coffee shop opened yesterday (19 January), and will remain open until today (20 January). Located at Boxpark, Shoreditch, the brand is inviting guests to indulge in coffees decorated with selfies as they search for love.

Using a 3D printer, the 'Chappuccinos’, ‘Femmericanos’ and ‘Selffees’ are engraved with the profile pictures of Match members in the foam. The event is desgned to help busy Londoners make time for dating. Research conducted by Match has shown that, due to time restrictions, people are now opting for quick coffee dates to fit in with their hectic lifestyles.

Jenny Mitchell, PR manager for Match, said: "We pride ourselves on our events offering at Match, it's what makes us unique in lots of ways. Other dating brands in the UK haven't really dipped into that area, and the reason we are doing this is because we know that not everybody likes to meet and socialise in the same way. Sometimes speaking to someone online can be quite intimidating, and there are a lot of people who want to get out there and meet people face to face.

Talking about the 'Espresso Yourself' coffee shop itself, Mitchell said: "We're trialling it in London, and we hope to roll it out across the rest of the UK. We seem to have had a really strong response so far, and I think what's worked with this one is that it's a really casual environment, you're not forced to mingle or talk to anyone. It's just a fun way to meet people when you're single."

Last year, Match staged an event which encouraged single people to be confident dating while sober with the unveiling of a breathalyser-activated condom vending machine. In December, dating brand Badoo staged a nautically inspired party on a luxury Silver Sturgeon yacht.

