Behind the scenes: Maserati's Instagram takeover

Maserati celebrated its latest Instagram takeover campaign with live music performances and an immersive journey through food and drink inspired by the automotive brand's newest model.

The event, which took place on 27 April at The Vinyl Factory in London's Soho, showcased Maserati's newest model; the Levante SUV.

Since its launch in November 2015, Maserati GB has been taking a unique approach to using Instagram by becoming the only automotive manufacturer to relinquish control of its Instagram channel on a monthly basis.



Each ‘takeover’ has seen a diverse range of established and up-and-coming influencers explore life with a Maserati from a different angle - from ballerinas, architects, a famous cycling illustrator, an international rugby player, to a pop star touring London Fashion Week. Each person has curated their own unique content for the channel.



As a result, Maserati GB say it has grown a visually rich, diverse and exciting Instagram channel. At last night’s ‘Maserati Takeover’ event, guests enjoyed a full sensory experience; including two live performances, powered by Bowers and Wilkins, from Hollie Stephenson and Tallia Storm who sang a selection of songs.

A gallery of Instagram photography showcased the vibrant content created over the past 18 months, and cocktails by Scotch + Limon were served alongside Italian food by Francesco Mazzei – all inspired by the Maserati Levante.



The luxury cocktails by Scotch + Limon were created by their mixologists and a team of influencers, all designed to tell the story of the Levante. Meanwhile, Mazzei – who took over Maserati’s Instagram channel in February – curated a canapé menu deliberately designed to be different and unexpected.

This month Maserati’s Instagram channel has been taken over by @nikon_photography_ which is embarking on a journey of discovery from London to Lands End with the new Maserati Levante.

Maserati staged an activation at last year's family-friendly Eroica Britannia festival.

