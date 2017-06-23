Behind the scenes: Malibu stages takeover at Westfield

Pernod Ricard-owned brand Malibu hosted a week-long takeover of the Southern Terrace at Westfield London to celebrate the launch of its new Pineapple flavour.

Devised by agency HSE Cake, the takeover, which took place in mid-June, centred on a mass sampling campaign with an army of Malibu brand ambassadors, equipped with a retro-themed Malibu Pineapple branded photo GIF booth, complete with tropical props.

Consumers had the opportunity to create personalised GIFs that appeared on a huge digital billboard outside the shopping centre. Over 3,000 photos were taken over the course of the week in the brand’s retro photo booth and more than 28,000 people sampled the new product.

The new Malibu Pineapple brings to life the 'Because Summer' spirit, 'that anything is possible in the summertime', in line with the newly launched global marketing campaign.

Jennifer Bosson, senior brand manager at Pernod Ricard said: "We are really pleased with the outcome of the sampling activity at Westfield. It helped us to create some excitement around the trial of Malibu Pineapple in a really relevant setting to our target consumer. It over delivered in terms of our expectations for the amount of people interacting with the Malibu brand".

Joanne Warnes, chief operating officer at HSE Cake added: "We’re thrilled with the results from our work with Pernod Ricard around the Malibu Pineapple launch. It was a collaboration that showed off the power of experiential marketing, combining creative flair with the fundamentals of best in class product sampling methods. The consumer excitement we witnessed shows how experiential activity can build a further layer of engagement to a brand’s media spend."

HSE Cake is Havas’ sport and entertainment agency in the UK, with clients including Carling, EE, Barclays, Sony and EA Sports.

Last summer, Malibu hosted a 'beach house' activation at select music festivals across the US, to get fans and festival goers in the mood for summer.

