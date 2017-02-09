Behind the scenes: The Lush Summit

The two-day Lush Summit opened yesterday (8 February) offering a variety of workshops and themed activities, centred around the brand's ethical ethos.

Located at Tobacco Dock in East London, the event centred around Lush's ethical ethos and featured a number of talks, workshops and activities designed to showcase its dedication to the environment, fight against animal cruelty and focus on human rights.

Alongside workshops detailing the harrowing effects of war, poverty, animal cruelty and climate change, guests were able to experience the brand's positive influence on wellbeing and mindfulness via a scented cinema, sound therapy sessions and a singing spa installation.

The spa installation was designed by art installation specialists Felix’s Machines, and aimed to capture guests' senses by employing motion sensors. The installation responded to movement, and surrounded passers-by with the sound of 'singing' handmade Tibetan singing bowls.

Two stages were installed for the event - the main stage and the Show Business stage. The Main Stage hosted speakers from organisations such as Climate Outreach Information Network and the Eden Project. Creative thinkers and learning experts hosted talks, workshops, experiments and presentations on the Show Business stage, and covered topics such as improvisation in the workplace, navigating change, gratitude, resilience, intuitive collaboration, and creativity at work.

The event also gave insight into how Lush products are made, and how their formation contributes to reducing negative human impact on the earth. A Lush shop has also been set up, offering guests new and exclusive products for occassions such as Valentine's Day and Easter. After spending the day touring the Lush Summit, visitors can relax with snacks and refreshments in the Lush Lounge.

In November, Lush hosted a paper screen-printing workshop in its Oxford Street store. This week, cosmetics brand Benefit announced that it will tour its 'Brow Mobile' for three months from 1 March.

