Behind the scenes: Lululemon's meditation bus and new flagship store

Canadian sports apparel brand Lululemon Athletica created a 'meditation' bus to celebrate the opening of its new European flagship store in London, and also hosted a launch party to mark the occasion.

The 'Meditation OM the Move' bus is situated on Conduit Street and invites busy Londoners inside for a dose of all-important relaxation. Having launched on 9 January, the bus will be welcoming guests until Sunday (15 January). The brand's global ambassador Ryan Leier is onboard to lead a series of special meditation sessions, while Neat Nutrition, a health food brand founded by Lululemon ambassadors, is providing nutritious snacks and drinks.

Neat Nutrition has also now taken up its first permanent residency on the first floor of Lululemon's new European flagship store on Regent Street. The health brand is serving its proteinous dishes and bevarages in a café, allowing guests the opportunity to stop, relax and refuel as they shop.

The store is two stories high, and spans 6,344 sqft. On entry to the new store, guests will feel a sense of calm triggered by the colour palette which features cool clean greys and marbles with hints of decadent bronze to transport customers from the busy London streets into an oasis of calm.

Lululemon hosted a launch party for lucky VIP guests on 11 January, ahead of the official opening on the following day. Guests were able to get a first hand experience of the store, taste Neat Nutrition's healthy dishes and enjoy live DJ music.

Lindsay Claydon, director of brand and community for Lululemon in Europe said: "Regent Street is one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world, so to celebrate how excited we are to be there, we wanted to create experiences that allow our guests to find out more about the brand. Over the past week guests have meditated with us on our transformed London double-decker bus, taken spin classes on the rooftops overlooking our new home, gathered at Canada House to experience our exclusive collection with Central Saint Martins, and practised yoga in our in-store community space. We’re thrilled to open the doors to our Regent Street flagship, and we look forward to continuing to offer the community cutting-edge experiences at our new store."

In December, Lululemon hosted a series of morning yoga classes. In August, Sweaty Betty staged a one-day event showcasing fitness, healthy nutrition and beauty fixes.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.



