Behind the scenes: LG's Instagram workshop

Electronics brand LG hosted an Instagram workshop on 28 May, in collaboration with paper artist and photographer Paperboyo.

The event took place in the brand's 'Paper-thin' home, located at Old Spitalfields market in east London, and was designed to celebrate the launch of the world’s first Wallpaper TV - the LG Signature OLED TV W.

The 'Paper-thin' home had been specially created for the event, and showcased that most furniture could not function when reduced to the width of a sheet of paper, thereby highlighting what makes LG's latest TV offering so unique.

Paperboyo was onsite to teach Londoners how to make their own props from paper during a two-hour session, which finished with a photography workshop that inspired guests to recreate his signature style.

