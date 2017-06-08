Behind the scenes: L for Lacoste exhibition at Westfield

To mark the opening of Lacoste's newly designed boutique in Westfield London, the clothing brand has opened an immersive exhibition to celebrate its heritage.

The 'L for Lacoste' exhibition, which opened yesterday (7 June) and is open until 11 June, features rare and historical pieces from the archives of René Lacoste, such as clothing, tennis racquets and replica trophies.

Within the gallery, which has been created by agency MKTG and Lacoste, there is also a dedicated space that introduces Novak Djokovic as Lacoste's new brand ambassador, as well as graphics, visuals and artist impressions of the famous Lacoste crocodile.

Interactive elements include a GIF photo booth where guests can have their picture taken against the backdrop of a giant Lacoste logo. Daily competitions will be taking place, offering visitors prizes such as ATP Final tickets.

To mark the brand's sponsorship of the French Open, the exhibition features a Roland-Garros Fan Zone where tennis fans can watch the tournament in a viewing lounge. This is the first time the French Open has been shown outside of ITV.

MKTG will be using facial recognition technology to provide a deeper measurement of engagement, sentiment and audience demographics.

Lacoste has also taken over the windows at Westfield’s luxury enclave The Village, showcasing its latest physical and digital assets, as well as directing shoppers to its boutique store and exhibition area.

Westfield's chief marketing officer, Myf Ryan, said: "Westfield’s Brand Venture team have worked closely with Lacoste to create the ultimate tennis fan learning experience. Customers will enjoy the thrills of the Roland Garros’ centre court through live streaming whilst visitors can embark on a historic journey of the brand."



To celebrate the brand's French heritage, guests at last night's launch event were served macarons from Ladurée, Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial and Le Poire Punch. Catering included dishes such as lobster roll with horseradish ketchup, asian honey duck pancakes, soy and young chives and tuna poke, broken bread and shallots.

More: MKTG's managing director Michael Brown discusses how experiences are becoming the new social currency in his latest blog. Last month, MKTG in the US announced a partnership with video marketing platform Brandzooka.



