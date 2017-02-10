Behind the scenes: Garnier Ultimate Blends pop-up

As part of a campaign re-launching its Ultimate Blends products, Garnier has opened The Blends' Room pop-up in London's Soho for three days.

The Garnier Ultimate Blends pop-up, located at 15 Bateman Street, aims to inject a personality to the brand. Up to 4,000 consumers are expected to visit across three days (9-11 February) to enjoy exercise classes, wellbeing talks, and a hair braiding experience where visitors can try samples of Garnier’s hair products.

There is also a ‘Pose & Post’ gif booth to encourage consumers to share their experience on social media, as well as a personalised bottle station where visitors can print a waterproof label with their name on, choosing one of 60 messages to label a bottle of Garnier’s Ultimate Blends shampoo, which they can take away with them.

Workshops include a Beyonce Barre class, run by Fitness studio Frame; a talk from fitness blogger The Food Medic, aka Dr Hazel Wallace, on nutrition for hair and skin; and a coaching session from Mikaela, founder of She Almighty and Life Coach for women.

Lizz Wainwright, senior product manager of Garnier, said: "The pop-up aims to inform consumers about Garnier Ultimate Blends’ naturally-sourced ingredients, its French heritage and its commitment to sustainability. The bottle is 100% recyclable and the factories we use are committed to sustainable production. We’re a brand that has the scientific know how, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We want people to understand that we’re a fun brand that makes them feel positive about themselves."

The space also includes wooden sculptures, designed by an artist, in the shape of the distinctive Garnier Ultimate Blends shampoo bottle, which are adorned with natural ingredients present in the shampoo formulas. There is also a large screen in the centre of the pop-up displaying a film about the heritage of Garnier Ultimate Blends, its ingredients and the brand’s sustainability commitments. The walls of the space are white-washed wooden panels creating a fresh and natural environment that reflects the product, which uses natural ingredients and is paraben-free.

To drive footfall, branded staff are giving out 30,000 samples and directing people to the shop. There is also a three-metre-high Garnier Ultimate Blends bottle on Neal Street in Covent Garden, which encourages passerbys to take a snap of the bottle to share on social media to be in with a chance of winning a trip to South Africa. The brand has also delivered 50,000 samples to offices, and given out a further 100,000 with the Evening Standard newspaper. There is also a TV advert as part of the campaign.

Doris Childs, senior integrated marketing communications manager at Garnier, told Event: "The purpose of the pop-up is to create buzz, to get people talking about Garnier Ultimate Blends, to form an opinion and to inject a personality into the brand to connect with the consumer. We want them to touch the bottles, smell the product, experience what we do and feel the energy of brand."

The success of the pop-up will be measured by monitoring social media conversations using the event’s dedicated hashtag #TheBlendRooms. The wider campaign will be measured on social media using the hashtag #BlendedWithLove. Coupons are also being distributed to help track the pop-up’s success. The brand conducts quarterly studies into brand perception among other metrics, and the pop-up aims to contribute to the brand’s strategy of 'growing brand love'.

The pop-up has been designed and created by agency Worth Retail, which was appointed in December to bring to life the Garnier Ultimate Blends brand for its 2017 re-launch.

Rosie Collins, account director of Worth Retail, said: "An immersive pop-up is the best way to allow consumers to experience the brand and express its true personality – something that is always tricky on shelves. And that's exactly why Garnier approached us – to establish their first ever pop-up experience following our long-term relationships with the L'Oréal Group."

Last summer, plus-size clothing retailer Evans partnered with Garnier for a 'Walk in and Win' event at the retailer's Oxford Street store. The brand also featured at a two-day beauty festival hosted by Condé Nast title Glamour last March.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger