Behind the scenes: Formula 1's F1 Live event

F1 Live, which took place on 12 July, invited guests to watch Formula 1 teams, drivers and cars alongside a host of live music acts and took the form of a live stage show in Trafalgar Square, as well as a car parade in Whitehall. The live event marked the first time in Formula 1 history that all 10 teams have come together outside of a race weekend to put on a show for the public.

The main element of F1 Live was the Live London Show and Parade – the biggest commercial show to take place in Trafalgar Square for a decade. Approximately 100,000 guests were in attendance for the experience, which was also broadcast globally on more than 30 channels.

Formula 1 worked with the Greater London Authority and Westminster City Council to increase the speed limit in the Whitehall area to 70mph for the duration of the F1 Live event and road closures were put in place across a wide area of central London.

Brand experience agency TBA worked with Formula 1 to deliver the event and took charge of logistics, management and set design. TBA were tasked with consulting local businesses and residents within the area about the event and delpoyed several hundred metres of hi-hoard, pedestrian and water barriers along with 600 stewards.

The set was designed with the location in mind. TBA used a transparent set to ensure that Nelsons Column and the Lions, which are so unique to Trafalgar Square, could be seen by the audience during the event. The agency was able to deliver on its brief to bring fans closer to the sport, and offered a range of experiences in both Trafalgar Square and Whitehall – the two main locations for F1 Live.

Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at Formula 1, said: "F1 Live London is the most

striking example yet of Formula 1’s evolution this year. We feel there is no better way to celebrate the exciting season we have had so far than to have this landmark event in London on the eve of the British Grand Prix. This is all about giving our fans the opportunity to get closer to the teams, cars and drivers they love."

