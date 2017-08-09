Behind the scenes: Food Network's Fakery

Food Network celebrated the launch of new show Bakers vs Fakers by opening the UK's first 'Fakery' in London last week.

Guests to the Food Network Fakery were able to take part in a series of workshops dedicated to the art of of glamming up store-bought bakes.

Workshops were hosted by food writer Juliet Sear, and visitors were able to learn how to transform their pre-purchased bakes into creations that looked homemade.

Attendees learnt how to create an ice cream cone drip cake, animal donuts and a profiterole tower, giving them the ability to boast about their creations at any occasion. Three workshops took place, each lasting 90 minutes.

The activation was delivered and promoted by agency Golin.

More: Last month, Food Network launched an Ice Dream Van in London in a bid to promote Food Network's 'Summer on Food' programming.

In June, Krispy Kreme toured a giant Las Vegas-style slot machine around Intu shopping centres.

