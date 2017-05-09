Behind the scenes: Field Day's Soho taster session

The House of St Barnabas teamed up with agency Eat Your Own Ears for a Field Day teaser session in central London on 6 May.

For the second installment of the House of St Barnabas' Festival Embassy series, the venue partnered with Field Day's creators Eat Your Own Ears to stage a teaser session in Soho. The first installment of the series saw Bestival arrive in London in March.

Guests were able to enjoy music from acts such as James Yorkston and Stevie Parker, and were treated to DJ sets from The Invisible, Flamingods and the resident Field Day DJs.

Typical festival food was on offer in the courtyard garden, and visitors were able to watch a screening of songwriter Leon Russell’s documentary ‘A Poem Is a Naked Person’.

