Behind the scenes: Dorset Cereals at Cornbury Festival

Guests at Cornbury Music Festival, which ran from 8-10 July, were invited to a 'breakfast extravaganza', featuring banquet tables lined with Dorset Cereal's products and were able to take part in a range of morning activities including yoga, kids morning wake up sessions, face painting, festival headband decorating and an all-day family games area. Festival-goers were also treated to live acoustic performances throughout the daytime.

Working with Circle Agency, the brand will take its Campsite Takeover to a series of events across the UK this summer, including Deer Shed Festival, Camp Bestival and Carfest South. Visitors will be able to see, touch and taste the product range on offer, as well as participate in a range of family games and activities which reflect the brand's message.

Alex Naranjo, marketing manager for Dorset Cereals, said: "We are very excited to be out on the road again this year. We have lots of new products to share with people and can’t wait to meet them to see what they think. We learnt so much from our consumers last year that it made total sense to build on this. We have again worked to create a premium experience that reflects our brand and have already had a great start at Wychwood Festival."

Claire Stokes, founder and managing director of Circle Agency, said: "Having last year proved that deeper engagement leads to stronger ROI, Dorset Cereals has once again invested in experiential. Having witnessed strong overall results last year it has cemented the channel's value within the overall marketing mix. We have analysed and built upon previous successes, identifying which aspects of the campaign worked best and evolved our activities to form this year’s tour. We were able to closely analyse last year’s impact and are hoping to further build upon this during this year."

