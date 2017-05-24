Behind the scenes: Clipper's 'Flavour that Sings' experience

Tea brand Clipper created an afternoon tea experience yesterday (23 May) to mark the second phase of its 'Flavour that Sings' campaign.

Guests watched a live performance from the brand's three-piece vocal group, The Clipperettes, as well as a tea tasting led by Dan Parr, the brand's master blender, and James Ikin, who is head of buying, and flavour scientist Dr Rachel Edwards-Stuart.

The experience kicked off in the Clipper tea tasting lounge and invited guests to uncover the taste behind the brand's everyday tea range. Attendees were able to win tickets to the event via a competition on Clipper's social media channels. The competition element will continue throughout the summer, with fans of the brand being given the opportunity to win a live performance from The Clipperettes either at their home or place of work.

The brand will also be staging a sampling activity over the coming months, distributing 250,000 samples of Clipper's Organic Everyday Tea to busy commuter areas around London. The activity will also feature The Clipperettes.

More: Also this week, John Lewis has teamed up with Wedgwood to host a quintessentially British tea experience. Earlier this month, Teapigs and Harvey Nichols created a tea terrace at the retailer's knightsbridge store.

