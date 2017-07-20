Behind the scenes: Chargemaster's Electric Vehicle Centre

Chargemaster has worked with experiential agency TRO to open the UK's first Electric Vehicle Experience Centre, which is based in Milton Keynes.

TRO's retail division has worked with electric vehicle charging brand Chargemaster to open the EV centre, which aims to unlock the potential of electric vehicle ownership for consumers. The multi-brand showroom launches today (20 July) and offers impartial advice to shoppers by a team of trained independent professionals.

The centre is being officially opened by Jesse Norman MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department of Transport, and forms part of Milton Keynes' £9million ‘Go Ultra Low’ Cities programme, which encourages the uptake of low emission vehicles.

Customers are able to engage with a number of technologies designed to enrich the experience. TRO has been responsible for the design and production of the EV Experience Centre, while Chargemaster is responsible for the running and management of the store for its five-year duration.

Ben Taylor, retail director at TRO, said: "We are delighted to be involved in such a ground-breaking project which has taken our expertise in experience into the permanent retail space. Through our knowledge of experience marketing we understand the power of immersive techniques to engage consumers and drive change and ultimately buying habits. Our involvement from the design and production through to the installation has been delivered end-to-end by our in-house team and we are excited to see the final result go live today."

More: In May, TRO Retail staged its 'TRO Boutique' at London's Retail Design Expo, showcasing a range of creative technologies that are relevant to the retail industry. In June, the agency worked with Vauxhall to deliver an immersive experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

