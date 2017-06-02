Behind the scenes: Cartoon Network's Powerpuff Girls Emporium

Television channel Cartoon Network has opened its Powerpuff Girls Emporium in central London, inviting members of the public to drop in and learn how to become a superhero.

Cartoon Network worked with experiential agency Produce UK to create the emporium, which opened yesterday (1 June) and which is welcoming guests until 3 June. The emporium aims to celebrate girls everywhere, as well as marking the launch of new episodes of the Powerpuff Girls which are currently airing on Cartoon Network.

Guests are able to explore different immersive zones including a make-up and nail bar featuring its own punchbag, a 'PowerpuffYourself' area with its own colouring wall, a snake and rabbit petting zone and a power science café which will encourage visitors to experiment.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet the Powerpuff Girls themselves at the event, which is located at 5 Bateman Street in Soho, and is open from 11am-5pm.

Cartoon Network launched its first Powerpuff Girls pop-up in New York last year, called the Powfactor Shop.

More: Walt Disney Studios creates pirate-themed art installation