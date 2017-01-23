Behind the scenes: Capcom brings Resident Evil 7 to life

Video games publisher Capcom celebrated the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard with an immersive experience in London's East End.

The event kicked off on 20 January and finishes today (23 January), and marks the release of the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise. Guests are invited into a real-life version of the game, and given the opportunity to experience the horror first hand.

Taking the form of an escape-room style experience, those taking part are tasked with solving cryptic puzzles, finding secret messages and out-running the terrifying Baker family, around which the game's concept is centred.

Guests must work in teams of two to find out the truth behind the disappearance of Jack and Marguerite, who have gone missing, leaving no indication of their wherabouts. The event requires those taking part to delve deep into the mystery of the two missing characters, without going missing themselves.

As part of the experience, guests also have the opportunity to play a demo of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, ahead of its release tomorrow (24 January).

Earlier this month, video game retailer Game staged a trade-in event which encouraged consumers to clear out their games cupboards and unlock considerable sums tied up in old games and consoles. In October, EA launched its new game, Battlefield 1, to a group of head office staff in Guildford with a World War 1 bunker.

