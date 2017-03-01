Behind the scenes: Cadbury's Creme Egg Spotters Hide Tour

Cadbury and Sainsbury's have teamed up to launch the Creme Egg Spotter's Hide Bus, which is currently visiting Sainsbury's stores across the south-east.

Guests are invited inside the bus to sample Creme Egg treats from the onboard café, and can take part in a range of themed games for all the family.

Brand experience agency Jackanory and vehicle supplier Promohire worked together to help deilver the roadshow.

The double decker bus features an exterior wrap which includes the Cadbury campaign message, while the interior was transformed to ensure that guests recieved the full Cadbury experience.

The inside of the bus features a kitchen installation, which provides the facilities to serve guests Creme Egg treats, a built in TV screen, which acts as a 'digital window' showcasing a looped film, and a scramble pit filled with foam cubes and hidden Creme Eggs.

Moving to the upstairs of the bus, the bus was designed as a wooden-clad Spotters Hide, including details such as binoculars and bird boxes. LED lights were fitted to complete the design, and guests can hear automated birdsong to give the impression of being outdoors.

The tour has two weeks to go, and is visiting Colney Fields Shopping Park in St Albans today (1 March). The tour's final stop will take place on 12 March in Crawley.

Cadbury's Creme Egg Hunting Lodge opened on 27 January, and guests were invited to experience an immersive café. Earlier this month, the brand announced that it will highlight its Dairy Milk Flavours range with a one-to-one mixing masterclass.

