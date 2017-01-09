Behind the scenes: Budweiser stages helicopter 'beer drop' for football fans

Budweiser, the official beer of The Emirates FA Cup, launched its very first helicopter delivery service during the weekend's FA Cup Third Round.

The official Bud Chopper was on standby yesterday (8 January) to airdrop a Budweiser beer delivery to the fans of the team, which, against all odds, beat their tough competitors or put up the biggest fight in the Third Round.

Plymouth Argyle fans were the lucky recipients of the beer, following the team's draw against Liverpool FC. Budweiser recruited FA Cup winner and football legend David James to fly to Plymouth and raise a Bud with the ‘The Green Army’ fans. James and Budweiser’s dedicated team were ready and waiting to take off from London’s Biggin Hill Airport, to make their way to the winning team's stadium. After Plymouth Argyle’s epic draw, they took to the skies to celebrate and recognise the passion of the fans.

Supporters returning from Liverpool to Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park stadium on Sunday evening were met with a celebratory four-pack of Budweiser beer – with more than 10,000 beers handed out for fans to share around at home.

James said: "The Emirates FA Cup Third Round is one of the most exciting moments of the competition – as anything can happen! And it did this weekend, with Plymouth Argyle doing the incredible and drawing with Liverpool FC - a real David and Goliath battle. True fans were there to support their team throughout and this activity is a great celebration of this dedication."

Steph Okell, marketing manager at Budweiser UK, added: "At Budweiser, we’re all about celebrating epic moments of hard work and commitment. We wanted to recognise Plymouth Argyle’s incredible accomplishment at drawing with Liverpool FC in the Third Round, and their fans' unwavering dedication is an event to remember. When the underdog puts up an extraordinary fight, this is the beer we’ll drink."

Lucy Roberts-Hartley, The Emirates FA Cup senior brand manager, said that The Emirates FA Cup competition embodies the idea that anything is possible, with smaller teams being given the opportunity to take on Premier League giants in the Third Round.

She added: "We are delighted that our partners Budweiser have chosen to recognise Plymouth Argyle’s outstanding achievement in this way. The spirit shown by the team and the dedication of their fans truly epitomises what the Emirates FA Cup is all about."

Last December, Budweiser teamed up with taxi service Uber to launch a responsible drinking campaign. In the same month, Bud Light popped up at London's Truman Brewery for a limited time to throw a pre-Christmas bash for its friends across the pond

