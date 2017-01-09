Behind the scenes: Blu hosts cigarette amnesty pop-up

Electronic cigarette company Blu staged an e-cigarette amnesty pop-up from 2-8 January, aimed at targeting smokers looking for an alternative to cigarettes as part of their new year's resolutions.

The pop-up was situated in London, Birmingham and Manchester, and coincided with the start of the new year so as to catch those trying to quit smoking at an optimum time.

Blu encouraged visitors to shred their cigarettes via the branded Blu shredder, in return for a money off voucher redeemable against a new Blu e-cigarette kit. Brand ambassadors were also on site at each location to support the activation.

Fontem Ventures is behind the development of the Blu brand.The company's vice president of shopper marketing, Jennifer Roberts, said: "The cigarette amnesty is the perfect engagement mechanic to get those thinking about moving away from smoking to truly commit to the cause via a very public shredding of their cigarettes."

The amnesty is part of a wider campaign entitled 'Give up the things you hate about smoking’, which highlights the negatives of smoking cigarettes, promoting e-cigarettes as an alternative.

The Blu amnesty is the first activation in an integrated 12-month consumer experience programme between Whynot! Thinkpeople and the Blu brand.

In October, Blu staged a dating-themed activation in Westfield London. Last November, Vype teamed with musician Tinie Tempah to showcase a limited edition range of t-shirts inspired by Vype's latest product, the Pebble.

