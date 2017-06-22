Behind the scenes: Benefit's 'GlastonBrow' drive-thru

Benefit's GlastonBrow drive-thru launched on 20 June, and was situated on-route to the Worthy Farm festival. The brand worked with experiential marketing agency The Persuaders to stage the activation, which helped to prep guests for the festival weekend by offering them brow waxes and free cosmetic treats.

Guests were also kept entertained with music from DJs as they waited in the typical traffic jams that build up outside of the Glastonbury entrance. Visitors could pull up to the GlastonBrow window and choose from a menu of brow-inspired gift options, before driving to the collection point where a 'Benebabe' would deliver the free goodies.

Customers also have an opportunity to win a year's supply of the brand's brow products by posting a photo of themselves at Glastonbury with their Benefit gift using the hashtag #BenefitBrows.

