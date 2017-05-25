Behind the scenes: Bang & Olufsen at Clerkenwell Design Week

Brand experience agency Inkling worked with Bang & Olufsen to create an abstract set installation at Clerkenwell Design Week’s Icon House of Culture at Fabric in Farringdon, which opened on 23 May for three days. This was the first time the brand has sponsored the event.

Inkling was approached by Bang & Olufsen in March. Will Parkinson, partner and experiential director of Inkling, said: "We had two months to turn around a set design in two tunnels in Fabric – a very dark, industrial setting that isn’t particularly homely. The brief was to show how Bang & Olufsen products can work in the home environment. We wanted to create an abstract set that would attract designers and architects. The set did not have any walls or surfaces so the products could be the main focus. Bang & Olufsen wanted to show off the beauty of the products and to encourage people to no longer think of home audio visual as an afterthought but as part of the design process."

The activation was partly created to launch the brand’s new BeoSound Shape speaker system, as well engage the design and architectural communities.

David Morris, head of marketing and PR at Bang & Olufsen, explained: "We used this event to launch our new speaker system to the UK press. We also wanted to showcase our products and engage with a design and architecture audience for the first time because sound quality and design is at the forefront of what we do. Each of our products have a designer behind them and we name the designer, which is something we’re very proud of so we feel we have a natural link with a design audience.

"The marketing objectives were to create awareness and a level of interest and desire in our products. It also forms part of an ongoing strategy to make our products more accessible and encourage people into our stores to explore them by themselves. We also wanted to gauge the audience’s reactions to our products and first impressions of the new speaker system. We have monitored conversations, recorded leads and we will follow up with designers and architects who are working on projects where they might want to install our products."

