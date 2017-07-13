Behind the scenes: Audible's X-Files Investigation Bureau

Audible, Amazon's audio entertainment brand, staged an immersive X-Files investigation to mark the launch of the new audio drama, X-Files: Cold Cases.

Guests were invited to celebrate the launch of Audible's new drama X-Files: Cold Cases on 12 July by taking part in a monstrous autopsy.

Hosted by the Postal Museum, the activation challenged guests to solve an X-Files mystery. Visitors had to use their senses and intuition to progress through a series of rooms to get to the bottom of the puzzle.

The event was delivered by brand experience agency Pretty Green and aimed to bring to life the world of X-Files' main characters, Mulder and Scully. The new audio drama debuts on 18 July.

