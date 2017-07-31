Behind the scenes: The Art of Patrón

Tequila brand Patrón staged its Art of Patrón event last week (27 July), inviting guests to enjoy an evening of immersive art and cocktails.

The Art of Patrón event took place ay Oval Space in east London and began with a masterclass, which took guests through a journey of Patrón's tequilas before teaching them how to make the perfect margarita serve.

Visitors were then led into the main room, which displayed art made and curated by artist Lauren Baker, as well as featuring bartenders from London bars, including Sexy Fish, Three Sheets, Scout and The Cocktail Trading Co, battling it out to create the perfect tequila cocktail.

Guests were treated to live art performances, each inspired by the Patrón bottle. Art was available to purchase on the night, and party-goers were given an individually painted mini Patrón bottle to take away.

Patrón's Secret Dining Society took place in March, treating guests to an innovative evening of food and drink.

More: In August, Casamigos will stage a tequila takeover of the O2's Eighteen Sky Bar.

