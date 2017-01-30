Behind the scenes: Adidas launches footwear collection in Dubai

Adidas hosted a five-day pop up in Dubai for the launch of its new collection, the EQT line of footwear, which was based around the themes of the past and the future.

Experiential agency Lightblue used a stripped-back setup to showcase a merger of past and future. Playing on its legacy, the original campaign images shot by Berlin photographer Juergen Teller were met with digitized versions in an interactive look book.

Part of the launch was dedicated to ‘ME Sessions’, the second instalment in a series of panel talks, inaugurated by a team from online music broadcasting platform Boiler Room, which discussed originality, their first-ever event in the Middle East and the underground music scene in the region. The following evening, Boiler Room took over a car park ramp in Dubai Design District and hosted the ‘Dubai Originals’ night in partnership with Adidas, produced by Lightblue.

Craig Borthwick, client services director at Lightblue said: "These kinds of global crossovers are what experiential marketing is all about. Working with Adidas in bringing in Boiler Room to the Middle East for the first time and seeing the impact that it’s had, is a huge step towards showcasing Dubai as an urban subculture landmark".

In November, Adidas showcased its Originals brand with an activation that celebrated the past, present and future of street style. The brand also ran a women-only workout experience in Singapore.

