Be:Fit Fitness Festival embarks on tour

The Be:Fit bus launched on 29 July and will visit several UK cities over a two-week period. The bus will offer free workshops and fitness classes, pop-up protein and lunch stations and drop-in advice sessions from professionals.

Research has found that only one in five women in the UK do enough exercise to stay fit and healthy. This statistic is suggested to be caused by self-esteem issues, body image and a lack of non-competitive environments for women to exercise in. Be:Fit is aiming to break down these barriers by creating a space for like-minded women to support and encourage one another.

The tour hit Manchester today (2 August), offering futness fans a range of free activities including a 3D CrossFit class, followed by a body confidence and self esteem talk from the founder of website Girl Gains, Vicky Spence. There is also an event taking place at Reebok HQ for Reebok and Adidas staff featuring fun workouts, strength and conditioning workshops and nutritionist talks.

Be:Fit festival organiser Rachel Chatham said: "The aim of the Be:FIT Tour is to reach as many people as possible and inspire a new audience of women to become passionate about health and fitness and gain self-esteem with their own body image. From fitness and yoga classes in various gyms and studios, to pop-up nutrition workshops, body confidence workshops and more, women will be able to take part in inspiring and motivational activities free of charge that will help equip them with tools and information to improve their own health and body image."

