Beefeater to stage speakeasy-themed house party for World Gin Day

Gin brand Beefeater will be celebrating World Gin Day by hosting a speakeasy-themed house party at its south London distillery on 10 June.

The house party will not only celebrate World Gin Day, but will also mark the culmination of Beefeater's London Tonic Series, which is the brand's monthly events programme that showcases grass roots talent in London.

Beefeater will be inviting the biggest acts from its London Tonic Series to perform at an event on 10 June, which coincides with World Gin Day. Guests will be able to enjoy specially created cocktails mixed by Beefeater's brand ambassador Ryan Adair, as they explore the distillery, which will be transformed into a hidden speakeasy.

Visitors will be treated to a performance from street poet Joshua Idehen, comedy from Adam Bloom and music from singer-songwriter Midé and British breakthrough act Tara Flanagan, as well as headline act Baxter Dury.

In addition, street magician and mind reader Ryan Tricks will be on hand to entertain guests with his street magic.

Other events in the London Tonic Series have included Beefeater's Instagram workshops, which took place in May, and a storytelling activation from the 'Story Beast'.

More: Gin Mare will be celebrating World Gin Day with a Gin & Tonic-inspired ice cream parlour.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



