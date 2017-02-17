Beefeater to celebrate the art of storytelling

Beefeater is focusing on the art of storytelling at its Kennington distillery with two intimate performances from 'Story Beast'.

The ‘Beefeater Tale Spin’ sessions, the fourth instalment of the gin brand's London Tonic Series, features John Henry Falle playing the immortal wizard ‘The Story Beast’, a show featured at last year’s Edinburgh Festival.

The event, being hosted on 25 February across two timed sessions, takes inspiration from Britain’s ancient oral story-telling tradition to lead the audience through a comic and heady whirlwind of mythical tales and ancient ritual.

Guests can also add a tour of the iconic Beefeater distillery to their afternoon. Beefeater Gin previously hosted a free stand-up comedy gig hosted by producer Just the Tonic for its London Tonic Series, as well as a speakeasy experience.

