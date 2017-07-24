BBC launches The Biggest Weekend festival

The BBC has announced the launch of its latest music festival, The Biggest Weekend, which will take place across four sites in the UK across four days.

The BBC has announced it will stage The Biggest Weekend festival next year in a bid to fill the void of Glastonbury, which is taking a break in 2018.

The Biggest Weekend will feature live shows across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, each taking place on the Bank Holiday weekend (25-28 May 2018). All of the BBC's music stations will come together to celebrate the range and diversity of music supported by the media network.

Concerts will be hosted by Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music, with extensive TV coverage across BBC Two and BBC Four. Radio 1 will host performances and broadcasts from 1xtra and Asian Network, and all sets will be available via BBC iPlayer, mobile and online.

Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music and Radio 3 will work with BBC Nations TV and Radio, as well as local radio stations, to forge partnerships which will aims to put on a comprehensive range of outreach activity in the lead-up to the festival, including educational workshops, Radio 1’s Academy and BBC Introducing gigs showcasing local talent in each host location.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and Music, said: "BBC Music has a strong history of bringing the nation together for some special moments and this is the biggest single music event ever attempted by the BBC. We will be celebrating the diversity of music from four different corners of the country, bringing the best UK music to the world and the best global music to the UK."

More: In January, the organisers of Glastonbury announced the launch of a new festival, Variety Bazaar, which will take place in 2019. In May, BBC Music Introducing introduced a music-themed event called 'BBC Music Introducing hosts Amplify'.

