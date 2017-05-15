BBC Gardeners' World Live to showcase 'The Journey to Hope' garden

BBC Gardeners' World Live is hosting The Multiple Sclerosis Society's (MSS) 'The Journey to Hope' garden, aiming to raise awareness of the condition.

Gardeners' World Live takes place from 15-18 June at the Birmingham NEC, and will host the MSS' Garden, which has been designed by Mike Baldwin of Derby College.

In the UK, 100,000 people are affected by multiple sclerosis, and 'The Journey to Hope' garden aims to raise awareness of the condition and ultimately help those who suffer from it. The show garden forms part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Derby and District Branch of the MSS.

The garden will start at a point before diagnosis, and planting will be in full colour. Visitors will then reach a bridge, representing the diagnosis and its devastating effects. The bridge is supported by by the often-hidden caring hands of those who offer help and hope throughout the journey, and spikey and soft planting signifies the good and bad days that sufferers go through.

After the bridge, the garden transforms into an area of post-diagnosis, which is centred around a calming biophilia retreat. It aims to be a safe area for reflection and mindfulness, where a support network can meet to heal and re-energise. It also features a waterfall showing that there is hope and quality of life.

The garden intends to convey a strong message about mutiple sclerosis, as well as raising awareness about the work conducted by the MSS. Peter Milner, group leader of MSS Derby and District, said: "The design is very powerful signifying the highs and lows of the condition and I know it will resonate with people who are living with, or caring for, someone with multiple sclerosis."

