BBC to debut event for music industry

BBC Music Introducing, a platform for new music programmes and emerging talent across the BBC, has announced the launch of a music-themed event called 'BBC Music Introducing hosts Amplify'.

Promising to be a must-attend event for those wanting to break into the music industry - whether that be via writing, recording, performing, producing or managing - Amplify will offer masterclasses, advice and all the equipment needed to help guests achieve their goals.

The BBC worked with events agency SME London to deliver the new platform, where guests will be able to hear from the UK's music experts and receive essential insight into the industry. Amplify has been developed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BBC Music Introducing, and will take place at London's Excel centre from 6-8 October.

With five different stages and zones, Amplify aims to provide a complete music experience for those attending. The Journey Stage will host talks from established artists, industry sessions will invite guests to take part in hands-on workshops, while the BBC Music Introducing advice clinic will allow visitors to meet a host of BBC Music Introducing and industry staff. Bandstands will also showcase up and coming talent and the vinyl marketplace will display stalls of vinyls ready to purchase.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and Music, said: "BBC Music Introducing has been discovering and supporting the best new artists in the country for the past 10 years, and we are excited to be bringing all the best music industry experience and knowledge under one roof at Amplify this year."

Tim Etchells, managing director of SME London, said: "It’s never been harder to break into the music industry than right now - people don’t know how to get their music heard or where to go for expert advice. That’s why we’ve created Amplify, to guide people through the minefield and help them grab that big break. Never before under one roof have the key industry makers and breakers been ready to sit and listen to music and questions in this way. It’s a truly unique offering that no one who dreams of making it should miss. BBC Music Introducing has been responsible for breaking household names, they are the perfect partner and I’m really excited about discovering the next big talent at Amplify."

More: in March, vodka brand Smirnoff launched its 'Equalizing Music' platform, which aims to double the number of female music headliners by 2020. In January, Danone brand Light & Free announced a partnership with Spotify UK to engage a music-loving audience.

