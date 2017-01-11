BBC and Barclaycard among new client wins at HSE Cake as profits rise by £1m

Havas Sports & Entertainment announced yesterday that its chief executive Pedro Avery will step down from the business, as the agency is integrated into the wider Havas group. HSE Cake, Havas’ sport and entertainment agency in the UK, says it will not be impacted by the changes on a global level. The senior management team remains unchanged under Adrian Pettett as chief executive, Jim Dowling, managing director, and Joanne Warnes, chief operating officer.

Pettett said it is business as usual and added that he hoped the changes will provide opportunities for the agency in the future. He said: "I hope the changes will provide opportunities in the same way that I have already seen from Cake being integrated into Havas SE in 2015. We are part of a global family but we have UK clients and the changes do not get in the way of what we are doing.

"In 2017, we want to sustain growth, win awards and new clients. We have been able to take a creative approach to sports and entertainment and that gives us an opportunity to be ambitious and to set the bar high."

In February, HSE Cake will be delivering work for EE as part of the brand’s sponsorship of the BAFTAs.

