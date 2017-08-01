Barry's Bootcamp stages 'Hellweek' fitness activation

High-intensity fitness brand Barry's Bootcamp has launched 'Hellweek', which challenges guests to take on seven classes in seven days.

Barry's Bootcamp launched Hellweek yesterday (31 July) and will challenge fitness fans to take part in high-intensity workouts until 6 August.

The fitness brand has appointed agency Clifford French to deliver a paid Instagram campaign to drive awareness and sign-ups for the activation, using the phrase 'I Dare You' to encourage consumers to push themselves and take part.

Erika Macaskill, marketing manager for Barry's Bootcamp UK, said: "Our trainers epitomise what Barry’s is all about; training hard, pushing boundaries and making a change. The 'I Dare You' campaign is about our trainers inspiring their followers to push themselves to the limit and see what they can really achieve. As Bootcampers themselves, we’ve been really impressed with Clifford French’s understanding of both the fitness industry and the influencer marketing landscape, and we’re excited to be working together on this project."

Dan French, co-founder of Clifford French, said: "We understand that it’s the trainers that are at the heart of what makes Barry’s what it is – they’re integral to not only delivering the Best Workout in the World but also in inspiring consumers to sign up and give it a go. They are the ultimate influencers and we’re delighted to be delivering this campaign which is the first time ever the brand has used Instagram as an e-commerce platform."

