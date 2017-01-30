Barrecore and HulaFit bring The Tasty Games to London

London-based fitness groups, healthy eateries and bloggers are coming together to transform a central London underground carpark for the weekend of London Fashion Week.

Taking place on 18-19 February, The Tasty Games is taking place in Q-Park’s Oxford Street carpark, beneath Cavendish Square to showcase the city’s growing healthy lifestyle offering in a new, fun and refreshing way.

Fitness brands including Barrcore, HulaFit and The Refinery E9 will hold taster sessions of their classes for guests to try out. Lifestyle bloggers including Tally Rye, Twice The Health, Two Peas in a Bod and Gains4Girls are teaming up with healthy eateries including Farm Girl and The Good Yard to create inspiring dishes served at the event as tasty rewards for taking part in the games.

In October, British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that it was moving its bi-annual events London Fashion Week and London Fashion Weekend to join London Fashion Week Men's at The Store Studios, 180 The Strand. Accessory brand Anya Hindmarch hosted an immersive installation, inspired by a petrol station, in Selfridges' London car park, in 2015.

