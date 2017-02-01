Banana Republic stages pop-ups for New York Fashion Week

Clothing retailer Banana Republic is celebrating its spring 2017 collection and New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with a number of activations in the US.

On 9 February, the brand will celebrate its collection with pop-up shops inspired by model Olivia Palermo, staged at select Banana Republic stores. As Banana Republic's global style ambassador, Palermo has curated a distinctive pop-up experience in top Banana Republic stores. The pop-ups will reflect Palermo's iconic style from both an interiors and fashion perspective, including personal touches that make the experience unique to her sensibility. An assortment of Banana Republic and third-party product personally picked by Palermo will sit in the pop-up shops year-round.

To kick off NYFW and also taking place on 9 February, Banana Republic will host pop-up celebrations at three store locations across the US, including its SoHo store in New York, The Grove in Los Angeles and its store at Grant Street in San Francisco. Fans can meet Palermo at the SoHo event on 9 February, or join the party on bananarepublic.com.

Banana Republic will also be offering #Brstyleride – luxury lifts between select Banana Republic stores within New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, courtesy of BMW. Customers can get a ride in style with proof of purchase or use of #Brstyleride on social media.

Palermo said:"I am so honored to evolve my partnership with Banana Republic with such a personal approach to both our pop-ups and capsule collection. We're a great team and it's truly been such a collaborative approach that reflects the synergy between my style and the brand."

This week, BMWi teamed up with UK department store Selfridges, to offer complimentary driving experiences for Selfridges' customers. The initiative is running until 9 April and offers customers the choice to be chauffeured, free of charge, to or from the Selfridges’ flagship store on Oxford Street and the Selfridges Manchester Exchange Square store.

