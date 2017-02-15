Backyard Cinema to stage immersive Tarantino experience

Immersive cinema company Backyard Cinema has announced its latest event 'The Last Chapel', which is inspired by the films of Quentin Tarantino.

Backyard Cinema is set to stage an immersive Tarantino-inspired season, which will kick off on 23 March and will run until May. The event promises to be a theatrical journey of anti-hero's and antagonists, with a fully immersive set build and live actors to accompany the experience.

Guests will be invited to an abandoned chapel, located deep in the Nevada desert - also known as Borough, SE1. An off-the-wall priest still seeking salvation will host the event, which will celebrate Tarantino's most loved films.

Films being screened include Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and many more Tarantino classics. Guests will be also be able to view blockbusters such as Leon, the Shawshank Redemption and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

The experience will take place in Backyard Cinema's home at Mercato Metropolitano, and will include a themed bar serving craft beer and special cocktails. Visitors can get comfy in giant beanbags and blankets while they settle in to watch the films.

Dominic Davies, founder of Backyard Cinema, said: "Now this has got to be one of the most exciting themes we have done for our new permanent cinema. We have created our very own Tarantino themed arena to host some of the best films ever made. Although a slightly darker selection of films, the whole experience is going to be just as fun as usual. We have added live theatre elements, beautiful set builds and more subtle movie references than you can shake a stick at, not to mention the play list. If you remember how excited you were the first time you saw a Tarantino movie, then you wont want to miss this immersive homage."

Last year, Backyard cinema created a 'Lost World' pop-up, which hosted a season of action movies in an urban jungle setting.

