Bacardi to stage daiquiri bar tour

The Bacardi Daiquiri Tours are taking place on 18-19 July in Soho and Shoreditch, with tours taking place across three bars in each of the locations on both days. Those taking part will be transported between the different venues in Bacardi black cabs to taste the classic rum, lime and sugar drink.

For the Shoreditch tour, bars taking part on 18 July include Bad Sports, with food included, Super Lyan and TT Liquor, while on the 19 July, groups can taste Bacardi daiquiris from Red Rooster alongside food, Discount Suit Company and Cocktail Trading Co.In Soho, bars featured on the tour on both days include 68 and Boston, The Lobby Bar at The Edition Hotel with food included and Cahoots.

Bacardi's global No Commission platform arrived in Berlin from 29 June to 1 July, inviting guests to an experience centred around music and art. The brand also announced that it had entered into a one-year experiential collaboration with US electronic trio Major Lazer, based on their Caribbean heritage with the aim of creating 'The Sound of Rum'.



