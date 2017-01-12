Bacardi and Major Lazer launch 'Sound of Rum' concept

Rum brand Bacardi has entered into a one-year experiential collaboration with US electronic trio Major Lazer, based on their Caribbean heritage with the aim of creating 'The Sound of Rum'.

Elements throughout 2017 will include multimedia events and experiences, unique music offerings and the development of a batch of limited-edition Bacardi rum. The Sound of Rum is the creative concept behind the partnership. It began as a way to connect the brand’s Carribean roots to modern music but has since expanded into a cultural and creative movement.

As part of the brand’s music strategy, Bacardi worked with the group to ignite 'The Sound of Rum' concept: a conversational movement of sound that blurs lines between reggae, dancehall, soca, hip-hop and electronic music to bring fans of different genres together. With its roots set in Cuba, Bacardi is championing this global sound that pays homage to a distinct island vibe with a modern kick – and in line with the spirit and Caribbean origins of Major Lazer.

Major Lazer’s forthcoming single "Run Up", encapsulates the Sound of Rum and is slated for release in early 2017, to be followed by a series of unique music experiences throughout the year, with dates to be announced. The crew are also working on a short documentary which follows them back to their island roots surrounding the creation of a limited-edition rum, overseen by DJ and producer Jillionaire, in a special role of Ambassador of Rum at Bacardi, that taps into his extensive rum background having grown up in and around the service industry in Trinidad.

Zara Mirza, head of creative excellence for Bacardi said: "We are always exploring new models, but with all collaborations we look for partners who come from similar roots and have similar ambitions. Perhaps more importantly, Major Lazer saw that we are approaching things differently – searching for creative accomplices – that in this case has resulted in ‘The Sound of Rum’. I think this could be the future of music partnerships."

Bacardi brought its immersive platform No Commission to London from 8-10 December. The brand also teamed up with creative director Kenzo to create the weirdest and wildest party for Halloween last year.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.