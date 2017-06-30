Bacardi brings No Commission platform to Berlin

Spirits brand Bacardi is bringing its No Commission platform to Berlin this weekend, in a bid to support both emerging and established artists.

No Commission is Bacardi's art and music platform that has been developed in collaboration with hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz. The experience arrived in Berlin yesterday (29 June) and will finish on 2 July, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy immersive musical performances and art exhibitions.

Bacardi aims to shake up the traditional experience of an art exhibition by allowing artists to exhibit for free, as well as ensuring that all of the artwork sales go directly back to the artists. No Commission: Berlin is taking place at Kraftwerk Rummelsberg, and draws inspiration from Berlin in the 1920s - an era when art flourished.

As well as an array of artistic talent, there will be musical performances from Major Lazer, Kitty Cash, Virgil Abloh, Honey Dijon and Bakery.

Bacardi brought No Commission to London in December last year, featuring performances from Blood Orange and Emili Sandé.

More: Behind the brand - Bacardi's Zara Mirza