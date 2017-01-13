Avenged Sevenfold brings pop-up to London

US heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold is opening a pop-up store in London to coincide with its two shows taking place at London O2's arena later this month.

The pop-up, called Vlauder Lauder's General Store, will be open from 20 January through to 23 January and will offer fans access to exclusive never-before-seen merchandise and specialty items. The store will also be giving away prizes via a daily raffle on the hour every hour, alongside giveaways for fans to have the chance to do meet and greets during all four days that the store is open.

The band said it will also be flying in its friend, artist and sculptor Cam Rackam to create a space-themed painting over the course of the four days. Avenged Sevenfold is encouraging fans to visit and watch him paint, hang out and even buy him a drink. At the end of the four days, the painting wil be raffled off to a lucky winner.

On its official website, Avenged Sevenfold said: "With two huge shows at the O2 arena that weekend, London is officially ours to take over, so come celebrate with us."

The pop-up will be located at Stables Market in Camden. Avenged Sevenfold's two shows in London take place on 21 and 22 January.

Universal Music Group teamed up with record label Capitol Records, virtual reality production company VRLIVE and rock band Avenged Sevenfold to create a music show in LA on 26 October. Last summer, festival-goers will be able to immerse themselves in Biffy Clyro's latest music video as part of Samsung's touring Virtual Reality experience.

