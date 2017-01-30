Avantgarde recruits production director

Sloan joins Avantgarde after stints at experiential marketing agency RPM where he became its first production manager in 1999, going on to build a department of fifteen production specialists before joining the board in 2013.

A more recent career move saw Sloan join creative events agency Inca Productions as production director, delivering the very first Men’s Fashion Week in New York. He also sits on the Events Programme committee for the International Live Events Association (ILEA).

Sloan is joining the agency during what Avantgarde says is an 'exciting period of growth'. Stuart Bradbury, managing director at Avantgarde said: "I have known Rory for a number of years and followed his impressive career with great admiration so I’m delighted that he is joining the senior management team as production director as we continue to grow our business."

Sloan added: "I’ve known Stuart for a number of years and I’m excited about working with him and the rest of the team at Avantgarde. In uncertain times when some agencies have only managed to survive Avantgarde have managed to thrive. They already deliver some amazing projects for an enviable client list, and I’m looking forward to being part of their exciting future plans."

Avantgarde announced a number of appointments last year, including those of Katie Peake as senior creative and James Barnes as new planner and business development director.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.