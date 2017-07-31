Asics to host workout sessions in London

Sportswear brand Asics is hosting fitness sessions in London this summer, inviting guests to release the stress from their working day.

Research conducted by Asics has found that Londoners spend an average of an hour per day commuting, and the brand is inviting commuters to reclaim that time by joining a free fitness session.

The free classes are popping up in London throughout August, and aim to encourage guests to try something different and relieve stress from the 9-5 working day. Classes will take place between 5-10 August, and will appear in Olympic Park from 5-6 August, and Clapham Common from 8-10 August. Fitness fans will be able to sign up for morning or evening sessions.

Sessions will include bodyweight training, running with Sound Mind, Sound Body (SMSB) Global captain Charlie Dark, and hip-hop yoga sessions. The workouts form part of Asics' #IMoveLondon campaign, which intends to motivate Londoners to get into fitness.

