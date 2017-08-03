Arm & Hammer creates 'apothecary' tent at Wilderness Festival

Baking soda toothpaste brand Arm & Hammer will run scientific experiments showing the benefits of baking soda at The Apothecary at Wilderness Festival, which kicks off today (3 August).

The scientific experiments at Arm & Hammer's The Apothecary will include a volcano-inspired bubbling experiment, a pH testing kit for your saliva, and making your own fizzy salt bath-bombs – all incorporating baking soda and targeting each of the five senses. There will also be two demonstrations of chemical reactions that can be created using baking soda: one showing a rainbow of bubbling potions, and the other a snake-like firework effect.

The experience aims to show the benefits of baking soda, the toothpaste’s key differentiating ingredient. The use of baking soda promises a deep clean experience for consumers, and the campaign acts as a live and interactive platform for bringing the ‘miracle’ ingredient to life.

Arm & Hammer has also created a boutique tooth brushing station, offering samples of the product.

The campaign has been conceived and developed by Chorus, the specialist content and partnerships division at Maxus.



The experience will be amplified with a Time Out partnership, a social media campaign and media included in the Wilderness festival package.

Laura Gao, account director at Chorus, said: "We wanted to create an authentic brand experience for Arm & Hammer toothpaste in an environment that had a natural necessity for product trial. Not only are we bringing the miracle ingredient to life through the experiments and activities in The Apothecary but we’re also getting the product into people’s hands at our brushing station.

"Festival-goers will have the chance to try their hand at baking soda bath bomb making and experience the deep clean of Arm & Hammer toothpaste for themselves. Through these two immersive brand activations, we're able to align with the passion points of our target audience and make their festival experience that little bit more exceptional."

Amy Clark at Arm & Hammer added: "Wilderness festival is a perfect fit for Arm & Hammer. Our iconic formula has developed a loyal following due to the exceptionally deep clean it provides, making our products stand out to consumers who crave something different. Wilderness stands out within the UK festival arena; the variety of events within this one festival attracts people who have the attitude that we, as a brand, are all about – a curiosity to experience the exceptional."

Wilderness Festival takes place at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire from 3-6 August.

