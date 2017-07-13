Arla stages 'Kitchen of No Compromise' roadshow

Milk and dairy brand Arla is working with brand experience agency Space to launch a touring pop-up installation, which will travel the UK from mid-July.

Arla's touring pop-up is designed to mark the launch of the brand's low fat skimmed milk, Arla BOB. The pop-up consists of two halves – the Kitchen of Compromise and the Kitchen of No Compromise. The former showcases the standard taste of skimmed milk, while the latter presents the advantages of Arla's BOB offering.

Customers can experience a trialling table, where the BOB product will be pitted against standard skimmed milk. After sampling each, participants will receive a cup of tea made with Arla BOB and a 50p discount coupon to drive in-store sales.

The initiative will visit 14 locations during the summer, setting up in town squares alongside participating Co-Op and Tesco Express stores. The brand is prioritising customer engagement, with the yellow colour scheme designed to grab shopper attention and sampling activity designed to communicate the taste and health benefits of Arla BOB.

Guests to the activation will also have the chance to win a 'No Compromise Breakfast', where they will get to dine in a luxury location. Runners up will receive a free bottle of Arla BOB. To enter, interested parties must take a photo of themselves enjoying their favourite breakfast including Arla BOB and post it to Arla’s social media channels.

Stuart Ibberson, UK category director at Arla Foods, said: "After our successful launch last year, culminating in winning Product of the Year, we wanted to spread the word even further by letting people try it for themselves. We aim to invite 1.1 million people into the Kitchen of No Compromise throughout the course of the campaign. That’s a lot of milk, a lot of work and no time to waste – we can’t wait to get started."

David Atkinson, managing partner at Space said: "Having worked with Arla on the launch of Arla BOB, we’re thrilled to be continuing to build awareness of the brand and the concept. The initial roll-out of yellow top milk was highly successful and an important category event and we’re eager to capitalise on that with the Kitchen of No Compromise. Customers who missed the campaign last year will have another chance to get on-board with Arla BOB and we hope to spread the word about a milk that has less fat, but doesn’t compromise on taste."

The Kitchen of No Compromise tour will visit Brighton, Wimbledon, Southampton, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Ealing, Cardiff, Nottingham, St Albans, Leicester, Reading and Bristol.

